Confusions erupts over the death news of Former President of Pakistan, Pervez Musharraf. Former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf's organs are malfunctioning, according to a statement from his family, and healing is not possible.

"He is not on the ventilator. Has been hospitalized for the last 3 weeks due to a complication of his ailment (Amyloidosis). Going through a difficult stage where recovery is not possible and organs are malfunctioning. Pray for ease in his daily living," the message on Pervez Musharraf's official Twitter handle read.

The Musharraf family's tweet comes after reports of former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf's death in certain sectors of Pakistani media on Friday caused confusion, with several other publications denying the report.

Waqt News, a Pakistani news organisation, announced Pervez Musharraf's death on Twitter. Since then, the tweet has been removed.

Seth, who took oath as Peshawar High Court top judge in June 2018, rose to prominence when while heading a special court in December 2019, he handed down the death sentence to self-exiled former military dictator Musharraf in the high treason case for imposing emergency in the country on November 3, 2007.

Musharraf, who ruled Pakistan from 1999 to 2008, was the country's first military dictator to be found guilty of constitutional violations. The 74-year-old retired general, who has lived in Dubai since March 2016, left Pakistan for medical treatment in March 2016 and has not returned, claiming security and health concerns.