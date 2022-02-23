GANGTOK: Sikkim Film Promotion Board (SFPB) chairperson Pooja Sharma today attended a meeting with film industry stakeholders of South Indian cinema at Chennai.

A press release informs that the meeting with South Indian Film Chamber of Commerce (SIFCC) was attended by Building Committee chairman C. Kalyan, SIFCC president Katragadda Prasad, SIFCC secretary Ravi Kottarakra, SIFCC executives and representatives from the South Indian film fraternity.

Pooja Sharma, representing Sikkim, apprised the gathering about various initiatives taken by Government of Sikkim under the leadership of Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang and his vision towards development of cinema and filmmaking as an industry in Sikkim.

The meeting deliberated on cooperation and various avenues which can be worked together between the two States.

The SIFCC thanked the Sikkim Chief Minister for working towards building of a thriving film industry in the State which would offer a platform to the young talents and also bring in revenues for the State. The organisation proposed to send a letter after drawing minutes of the meeting from today’s discussion which would list out requirements needed for film shooting in Sikkim, the release mentions.

This would help capitalize on Sikkim’s immense potential as a film shooting destination and also propel the shifting of favoured destination for the South Indian film industry to shoot in Sikkim, the release mentions.

The SFPB chairperson thanked the SIFCC for sharing their inputs, expertise since South India produces the maximum number of films in India. She specially thanked SIFCC secretary Ravi Kottarakra for sharing his valuable inputs, constant guidance and cooperation. She also extended invitation for the upcoming Sikkim Global Film Festival which is scheduled to be held later this year. She thanked all the meeting participants for helping to accelerate in making Sikkim as a favoured shooting destination in the country, the release mentions.