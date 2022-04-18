Unknown persons have been impersonating Meghalaya Cabinet Minister James Sangma and attempting to defraud people of money, according to a complaint filed on his behalf. Mayborn Rapthap, the Shillong city president of the National People's Youth Front (NPYF), stated in a FIR filed before the Officer-in-Charge of Laitumkhrah Police Station that people using the phone number 9679489220 have been asking for money using various methods, including asking for

Amazon gift cards and clicking on unverified web links in an attempt to defraud them. The contact had Sangma's picture in its profile.

The message reads: "Are you familiar with the Amazon pay gift card? You can possibly get them from the website amazon as there are some listed prospects I am gifting them today. I can't get it done myself due to meetings and I don't have any of my cards with me. How quickly can you arrange these gifts cards because I need to send them out in less than an hour. I would provide you with the type of gift cards and the amount of each. I will reimburse you before the end of the day (sic)."