In the latest development concerning the prices of fuel in the country, the nation has witnessed a spike for the 7th time in the price in the last 8 days. The price of petrol on today, 29 march has risen by Rs 0.80 per litre, while the price of diesel has risen by over 70 paise per litre.

According to media reports, petrol now costs Rs 100.21 per litre in Delhi, while diesel costs Rs 91.47 per litre.

Petrol prices in Mumbai have surpassed Rs 115 per litre, while diesel costs are approaching Rs 100.

Fuel prices have risen across the country and differ by state, depending upon the local taxation.

Meanwhile, on 28 March, the petrol price in Assam was up to 33 paise/litre, and diesel 37/litre. The rise of Fuel prices is putting a strain on the Community.