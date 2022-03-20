A temporary gallery installed at the LP School ground in Kerala's Poongod collapsed during a local football match on Saturday evening, injuring over 200 people, 15 of whom are reportedly in critical condition.

A video shows a gallery with over 200 people collapsing and a floodlight falling on people trying to flee the scene.

People on the other side of the gallery rushed to the scene and attempted to save those injured in the accident.

The accident occurred at Poongod in the Malappuram district during the All India Sevens Football Tournament.

"Temporary gallery collapsed during a football match in Poongod at Malappuram yesterday; Police say around 200 people suffered injuries including five with serious injuries," news agency ANI reported.