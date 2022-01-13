Gold worth Rs 66 lakh seized at Kolkata airport; concealed in passengers' pockets
Gold worth Rs 66 lakh seized at Kolkata airport; concealed in passengers' pockets
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Gold worth Rs 66 lakh seized at Kolkata airport; concealed in passengers' pockets
KOLKATA: Kolkata Airport Customs today like
seized 1.6 kilos of gold paste estimated at around Rs. 66 lakh.
The smuggled gold was concealed in the cavity of jeans pants of two incoming passengers from Dubai, officials disclosed.
In a well planned operation, the customs department nabbed two receivers of the gold paste from the airport’s arrival gate.
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