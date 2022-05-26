GUWAHATI: At the time when the West Bengal state government is planning to hold election of the semi autonomous constitutional administrative setup for the Gorkhas called Gorkha Territorial Administration (GTA), the Bharatiya Gorkha Parisangh has demanded a separate state 'Gorkhaland' for Gorkhas.

Nirmal Pun, Secretary General of BGP said, "For two decades, Bharatiya Gorkha Parisangh, the only national social organisation of Gorkhas in India, has been fighting for the rights, empowerment and uplift of the Gorkha community. In the course of its activities, it has interacted extensively with the Gorkha citizens in all states of the country. While the Gorkha community faces problems unique to each place of resident, Bharatiya Gorkha Parisangh has discovered that the community’s common problem in any state they are domiciled in is of their identity. This problem arises because of their misidentification by official agencies as well as the mass at large as foreigners."

After much research, discussions and debates, Bharatiya Gorkha Parisangh has firmly taken up the issue of a separate state of 'Gorkhaland' for the Gorkhas of India as the only democratic and enduring solution to the misidentification of the community as foreigners, Pun added.

The elections of the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration in Darjeeling will be held after almost five years. The all-party meeting held in Darjeeling on Tuesday confirmed holding GTA elections on June 26. Counting of votes and publication of results will take place on June 29.

All Party Meeting of Darjeeling held under the special observer in charge of the election made this announcement that official notification will be released on May 27. Jalpaiguri divisional commissioner Ajit Ranjan Bardhan announced at an all-party meeting that the notification would be issued on May 27 (Friday), following which nominations could be filed.

However, many political parties have objected to the election. 'Gorkha Janmukti Morcha among political parties is going on a symbolic hunger strike to stop this election', Bimal Gurung the party president told reporters.

The Bharatiya Janata Party is also opposing the election.

Only the Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Party has consented to participate in the election along with the nascent Haamro Party lead by former Darjeeling branch GNLF president Ajay Edwards which won the Darjeeling Municipality Election earlier this year.

A meeting was held with all the political parties in Darjeeling on Tuesday in the office of District Magistrate of Darjeeling district and Returning Officer S Punyabalam for GTA elections.

Special observer AG Vardhan was also present on the occasion. The BJP and GNLF representatives had now boycotted the meeting in protest against the GTA elections.

The Bharatiya Janata Party and its constituents Gorkha Rashtriya Mukti Morcha and Revolutionary Communist Party are not in favor of the GTA elections.

Gorkha Rashtriya Mukti Morcha is taking legal aid. Hamro Party President said that we have nothing to do with GTA but if GTA elections are held then Hamro Party will definitely participate in GTA elections in public interest.

BGP's National Working President Dr. Munish Tamang said, "Bharatiya Gorkha Parisangh has pursued the idea of a separate state of Gorkhaland at all forums and broached the issue with the central government on numerous occasions, bolstering the demand with other activities like protests at Jantar Mantar, awareness campaigns among non-Gorkhas, national level seminars and discussions and talks with central government ministers, political parties and social organisations."

"Bharatiya Gorkha Parisangh believes that a separate state is the only real solution to the identity issue faced by Gorkhas and rejects any other arrangements forwarded as alternatives to a separate state. Among such arrangements, BGP counts government-installed agencies such as Darjeeling Gorkha Hill Council of 1998 and Gorkhaland Territorial Administration of 2012," Dr. Tamang asserted.

Dr. Munish Tamang, who is also the President of National Federation of New States (NFNS), further stated, "Both the central government and the state government see such bodies as replacement for or alternatives to a separate state. But such local administrative set-ups do not meet the democratic aspirations of the Gorkhas of India. The rejection of these bodies by the people of the Darjeeling region time after time only reflects the non-dependence of India’s Gorkhas on such bodies to deliver their longstanding demand for a rightful place in the country’s mainstream.

"Bharatiya Gorkha Parisangh considers the recent discussions and debates around Gorkhaland Territorial Administration, arising from the announcement of elections, as diverting from the crucial issue of a separate state. This is also rekindling and reviving the idea that such local agencies are an alternative to a separate state for the Gorkhas. In this regard, Bharatiya Gorkha Parisangh reiterates its opposition to anything that is short of a separate state, viewing the latter as the only democratic arrangement that guarantees the right of the Gorkha community to self-realisation in their own country," he added.

Bharatiya Gorkha Parisangh also expressed extreme disappointment with the central government and the state governments, both of which have promised a “permanent political solution” as sought by the Gorkhas of India but have "abjectly failed to deliver on it."