A woman was stopped from attempting suicide by jumping off a flyover in Chandmari on Wednesday. However, she was saved by a group of people present there and stopped her from taking the drastic step. The woman has been identified as Puja Das.

The woman claimed that her husband had tormented her for a long time, pushing her to make such a drastic move.

Meanwhile, Milan Das has been identified as the husband. Das works as a driver at the Chandmari Police Station, according to sources.

Her spouse was also suspected of having an extramarital affair with another lady, according to the woman.

She was handed over to the police by the locals and media personnel present at the scene.