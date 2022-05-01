On Saturday evening, heavy rain and a large hailstorm hit the northeastern part of Mizoram, causing damage to roughly 200 homes.

The hailstorm hit Phuaibuang and other nearby villages in the state's Saitual district, according to government reports. In Phuaibuang, at least 235 homes have been damaged. However, there have been no recorded casualties.

Meanwhile, the local government has provided assistance to those who have been affected. Around 70 families have been relocated to safer locations. Churches and non-governmental organisations have asked for a community service on Sunday to help rebuild the homes that have been damaged.