NEW DELHI: A campaign titled 'Har Ghar Dasak Campaign 2.0' was launched on Wednesday with the goal of increasing vaccination in all states and union territories (UTs) of the country and raising awareness about the beneficiaries, according to Union Health Ministry officials. This year's campaign will run until July 31.

According to the Union Health Ministry, Covid19 vaccination would be emphasised through a door-to-door vaccination drive for all beneficiaries whose second dose is due and who are eligible for a precaution dose.

Vaccination coverage for children aged 12 to 18 years will be provided through school-based campaigns as well.

Recently, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan communicated to all States and UTs via video conference on May 20 about the significantly slow pace of Covid19 vaccination and urged them to accelerate the pace to full vaccination coverage by saturating all eligible beneficiaries.

Union Health Secretary also advised States and UTs to plan a two-month "Har Ghar Dastak" campaign 2.0 and focus on door-to-door campaigns, with campaigns for old age homes, schools/colleges including out-of-school children (for focused coverage of children aged 12-18 years population), prisons, brick kilns, and so on.

The Centre's first 'Har Ghar Dastak' campaign, which focused on achieving 100 per cent first-dose COVID-19 vaccination and clearing the backlog of second-dose vaccinations, ran until December 31.

The Central government began a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination programme on January 16, 2021, and the new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination began on June 21, 2021.

As part of the nationwide vaccination campaign, the Indian government has been assisting states and union territories by providing free COVID vaccines.