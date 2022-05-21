Union Home Minister Amit Shah will arrive in Dibrugarh's Mohanbari Airport at 11 a.m. today. He would fly directly from Mohanbari to Deomali to join the Ramakrishna Mission Ashram's Golden Jubilee celebrations in Narottam Nagar, Tirap.

In the afternoon, the home minister will pay a visit to Parshuram Kund. He will then arrive at the Golden Pagoda Guest House.

Tomorrow, Shah will address a public assembly at Namsai's multipurpose Community Hall Ground, followed by a meeting with BRO, NHIDCL, SSB, Assam Rifles, ITBP, and the Indian Army at the Golden Pagoda Guest House. Tomorrow afternoon, the Home Minister will return to Delhi via Mohanbari Airport.

On May 9, Amit Shah, the Union Home Minister, landed in Guwahati for a three-day visit to Assam and lay foundation for various projects in the state. He attended the first anniversary celebrations of the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led administration and traveled to the India-Bangladesh border.