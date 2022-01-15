DUBAI: Hundreds of lives were saved on Sunday after a major collision between two Emirates planes was averted during take-off at the Dubai airport.

EK-524 Dubai to Hyderabad was scheduled for take-off at 9:45 PM and EK-568 Dubai to Bengaluru Emirates flight was also scheduled to take off for its destination and the two aircrafts came on one runway.

"EK-524 from Dubai-Hyderabad was accelerating for take-off from runway 30R, when the crew saw a aircraft coming in the same direction at high speed. Take-off was immediately instructed by ATC to be rejected. The aircraft slowed down safely and cleared the runway via taxiway N4, which crossed the runway.

Another emirates flight EK-568, from Dubai to Bangalore, was rolling for departure was to take-off from same runway 30R of the Dubai airport. After the ATC intervention, Bengaluru-bound Emirates flight took off and the Hyderabad-bound Emirates flight went back to the taxi bay and took off a few minutes later.

An investigation was launched by the UAE's aviation investigations body The Air Accident Investigation Sector, (AAIS).

Meanwhile, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has asked UAE's General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) to share its investigation report on this incident.

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