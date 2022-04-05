The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has blocks 22 YouTube channels for spreading misinformation related to India’s national security, foreign relations and public order.

18 Indian YouTube news channels blocked for the first time under IT Rules, 2021.

Besides, 3 Twitter accounts, 1 Facebook account, and 1 news website have also been blocked.

Additionally, four Pakistan-based YouTube news channels have been blocked.

On the 22nd of January 2022, 35 YouTube channels and two websites whichwere running anti-India propaganda and spreading fake news was also blocked. The ministry has also issued orders for blocking two Twitter accounts, two Instagram accounts, and one Facebook account involved in spreading “coordinated anti-India disinformation”.

Prior to that, India had blocked 20 YouTube channels and 2 websites in December 2021 for spreading anti-India propaganda and fake news content on the internet.