The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Monday issued an advisory on advertisements for online gaming, fantasy sports, etc on all private satellite TV channels directing advertisers and broadcasters to ensure that the advertisements are transparent and protect the customers.

It stated that private satellite TV channels shall follow the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) standards for online gaming advertisements, which included particular Do's and Don'ts for static/print and audio-visual online gaming advertisements.

It further said that gambling and betting are illegal in most parts of the country, and that advertisements for online betting promote an activity that is otherwise mainly prohibited and poses a significant financial and socio-economic risk to consumers, particularly young and children.

Advertisements for online betting are also misleading, according to the advisory, and do not appear to be in strict compliance with the Consumer Protection Act 2019, the Advertising Code under the Cable Television Networks Regulation Act, 1995, and advertisement norms under the Norms of Journalistic Conduct laid down by the Press Council of India under the Press Council Act, 1978, a reference to which is also made in the Information Technology (Intermediary 3. Guideli).

"In light of the above and having regard to the larger public interest involved, the print and electronic media is advised to refrain from publishing advertisements of online betting platforms. The online and social media, including the online advertisement intermediaries and publishers, are advised not to display such advertisements in India or target such advertisements towards the Indian audience," read the advisory.