NEW DELHI: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has postponed its December 2021 Term-end Examinations scheduled to be held from 20th of this month to 23 of next month till further orders.

The IGNOU administration said that the university has taken this decision in view of the rapid spread of the new variant of coronavirus Omicron and the weekend curfews in various parts of the country.

It added that the next schedule of the examinations will be published on the university's website at least fifteen days before commencement of examinations.

The University advised students to keep checking the University's website for examination related information and updates at frequent intervals.

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