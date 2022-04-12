The Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati has partnered with NTPC to design and develop a highly energy-efficient plant for CO2 capture from power plants.

The leading institute claims that it has the potential to combat global climate change and will help natural gas and petroleum refineries, among other aspects.

According to the officials, the technology works on flue gas using a newly activated amine solvent (IITGS), consumes up to 11 percent less energy compared to commercial activated MDEA (Monoethanolamine) solvent and up to 31 percent less energy compared to benchmark MEA (Monoethanolamine) solvent.

This indigenous technology was developed by a research team led by Prof. Bishnupada Mandal, Department of Chemical Engineering, IIT Guwahati. It has the potential to save a lot of foreign exchange for the nation.

The outcomes of this project will benefit oil, natural gas, biogas industries, and petroleum refineries. This project, through its research and education, will support and strengthen the UNs Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) as well.

After successful completion of test studies, the pilot plant has been shifted to NTPC’s NETRA facility. IIT Guwahati Team and NTPC Limited are in the process of patenting the technology.

Prof. Bishnupada elaborated on the practical applications and benefits of technology, saying, "The increase in anthropogenic CO2 emissions is one of the reasons linked to global warming." The scientific community is putting up a lot of work to overcome this global challenge, which involves making changes to existing technology and improving CO2 capture efficiency."

In the chemical industry, the MEA and other proprietary solvent-based CO2 capture technologies are available. This technology is used in coal and gas-fired power stations to produce modest amounts of food-grade CO2 (compared to CO2 capture in power plants). However, if used for large-scale CO2 capture in power plants, the method is energy-intensive. IIT Guwahati has devised an amine-based technique for CO2 extraction from flue gas that is both energy-efficient and cost-effective.

Growth in the electrical sector is a requirement for India to achieve its enormous policy goal of 'Electricity for All' while also maintaining considerable GDP growth (GDP). India, on the other hand, is a strong supporter of global efforts to reduce CO2 emissions through research and development. This technology will assist in achieving both of these objectives at the same time.