Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati and Indian Register of Shipping (IRS) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to collaborate on training, design, and production with a focus on underwater technologies.

IIT Guwahati Technology Innovation and Development Foundation (IITG TIDF) and IRS will jointly run training and certification programs and workshops. The goal of these programs will be to develop qualified human resources and research personnel with industry-aligned competencies in technologies of Underwater design and manufacturing.

Prof. T. G. Sitharam, Director of IIT Guwahati and Chairperson, BoD of IITG TIDF, said, "In addition to developing technology, we are working on skill development. It is our pleasure to work with IRS on training, design, and manufacturing."

Prof. G. Krishnamoorthy, Dean II&SI IIT Guwahati, Vice-Chairperson, BoD of IITG TIDF, added, "IRS is synonymous with industry excellence when it comes to safety, security and environmental protection. The collaboration between IIT Guwahati and IRS on the training and certification programs will help develop technologies for Underwater Exploration."

Dr. Asokendu Samanta, Vice President and Divisional Head of Research & Development Division at IRS, said, "This collaborative effort allows us to expand our training and certification programs as we look to build key skills in a rapidly developing area of the industry. The IITG TIDF and we look forward to working closely with each other”.

‘IITG TIDF,’ a section 8 company established in 2020, has a strategic commitment towards excellence. The organizations aim to create new opportunities for industry and academia by conducting cutting-edge research to develop technology and professional skills. The Technology Innovation Hub (TIH) on Underwater Exploration, by the National Mission of Cyber-Physical Systems, is a key project for the company.