The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted heavy rainfall in isolated areas of Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Kerala on May 3 and 4.

IMD also predicted a heavy rainfall in regions in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on May 5 and over Andaman and Nicobar Islands between May 4 and 7.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has further stated the "heatwave" is over, and has forecast rain and thunderstorms across the country, including in Delhi.

According to the IMD, the heatwave will end in most parts of northern and central India on Thursday.

Furthermore, maximum temperatures in most parts of India are unlikely to rise for the next 6-7 days, as per report.

The announcement by the IMD gives some relief to citizens across states, particularly in northwest and central India, who have been experiencing intense heatwave conditions.

Due to low rainfall, northwest and central India experienced their hottest April in 122 years this year.

In April, the average maximum temperature in the northwest region was 35.9 °C, while in central India it was 37.78 °C.

Earlier, the IMD had predicted heavy rain in Arunachal Pradesh as well as the West Bengal-Sikkim Sub-Himalayan region.

Between Monday and Wednesday, Assam and Meghalaya were expected to receive isolated heavy rain. On Tuesday and Wednesday, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura were expected to experience the same.

IMD predicts scattered to widespread rainfall in Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic WB, and Odisha over the next five days.