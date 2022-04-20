The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted fairly widespread rainfall over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Sikkim, and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal during the next four days. Assam and Meghalaya are likely to receive heavy rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds till April 23.

Isolated to scattered rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds is very likely over Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha during the next five days, according to IMD.

On Tuesday, Delhi recorded its eighth heatwave day of the month, recording a maximum of 42.6 degrees Celsius (°C) — six degrees above normal and a degree above the previous day.

Isolated places in Rajasthan and West Uttar Pradesh are likely to witness duststorms today and tomorrow and in East Uttar Pradesh on April 21 and April 22.

Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall along with thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds over Kerala-Mahe and isolated rainfall along with thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds over Tamilnadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are very likely during the next four days.