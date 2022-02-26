NEW DELHI: India on Saturday abstained on a US-sponsored United Nations Security Council resolution that “deplores in the strongest terms” Russia’s “aggression” against Ukraine, with New Delhi saying dialogue is the only answer to settling differences and disputes and voicing “regret” that the path of diplomacy was given up.

While Russia — which chaired the meeting of the UNSC since it holds the presidency for the month of February — vetoed the resolution, China too abstained along with United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The remaining 11 members of the UNSC, including the US, UK and France, voted in favour of the resolution, which did not pass since Russia vetoed it.

Explaining its vote, India’s Permanent Representative at the UN, T S Tirumurti said, “India is deeply disturbed by the recent turn of developments in Ukraine.”

“We urge that all efforts are made for the immediate cessation of violence and hostilities,” he said.