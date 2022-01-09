NEW DELHI: India reported over 1.5 lakh daily cases for the second consecutive day, taking the active cases to 5,90,611.

According to the Union Ministry of Health, the country recorded 1,59,632 fresh Covid-19 cases and 327 deaths in the last 24 hours ending Sunday, 9 am.

The daily positivity rate stood at 10.21 per cent.

Meanwhile, the Omicron tally in India has reached 3,623, with Maharashtra (1,009) continuing to top the count.