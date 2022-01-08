India revises guidelines for international travel. Details here
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Govt asks airlines operators to refund tickets cancelled due to lockdown last year
NEW DELHI: All travellers coming to India will undergo home quarantine for 7 days and shall undertake RT-PCR test on the 8th day of arrival in India, the Centre has said.
The new guidelines will come into effect from 11th January 2022.
These guidelines have been issued owing to the surge in Omicron cases.
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