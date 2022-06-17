Following heavy rainfall in various parts of Assam, nine composite teams of Gajraj Corps were swiftly launched for flood relief operations in coordination with the civil administration from 16 June 2022 in the flood affected districts of Baksa, Nalbari, Bajali, Darrang, Tamulpur, Hojai and Kamrup.

The columns were mobilised on the request by the local administration. The columns also include engineers and medical staff for relief and rescue.

In Nalbari District, the Indian Army columns which were on standby quickly reached Sathikuchi village and rescued 105 stranded locals. Simultaneously another column of Gajraj Corps out relief operations in Damdama of Baksa district and assisted the locals. Relief and Rescue operations in six districts underway as of 1700 IST and 250 locals rescued so far.