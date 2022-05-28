While addressing the 'Bharat Drone Mahotsav 2022' event on Friday Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia stated, "It is estimated that the drone industry will reach a turnover of 15,000 crore by the year 2026."

Speaking at the event, Minister Scindia also said that there are currently 270 drone startups in India.

The Civil Aviation Ministry approved a PLI scheme for drones and drone components on Wednesday, with a budget of Rs 120 crore spread over three fiscal years.

The PLI scheme is a follow-up to the Centre's liberalised Drone Rules, 2021, which were released on August 25.

Scindia stated at a press conference on Thursday, "With Drone Policy (Rules) and Drone PLI scheme, we aim to have drone manufacturing companies in India reach a turnover of Rs 900 crore in the next three years."

According to him, the current turnover of Indian drone manufacturing companies is around Rs 80 crore.

The 'Bharat Drone Mahotsav 2022' is a two-day event held in Delhi's Pragati Maidan on May 27 and 28.

He stated that the three components of the entire value chain in the drone sector are hardware (drone manufacturer), software, and service delivery.

The Bharat Drone Mahotsav 2022 was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi. In the drone exhibition centre, he interacted with kisan drone pilots and witnessed open-air drone demos.

The Mahotsav will be attended by around 1,600 delegates, including government officials, foreign diplomats, military forces, central armed police forces, PSUs, private firms, and drone startups, among others.

At the expo, more than 70 exhibitors will demonstrate various drone applications. A virtual award of drone pilot licences, product launches, panel discussions, flying demonstrations, and the display of a Made in India Drone Taxi prototype will all be part of the Mahotsav.