NEW DELHI: According to a provisional report , India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has surpassed 194.12 Cr (1,94,12,87,000) as of 7 a.m. Today.

According to the Union health ministry, this was accomplished through 2,47,70,416 sessions.

More than 3.44 Cr (3,44,48,902) adolescents have received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine so far. Similarly, the administration of COVID-19 precaution doses to people aged 18 to 59 years old began on April 10, 2022.

The number of active cases in India is currently 25,782. Active cases now make up 0.06 percent of all Positive Cases in the country.

The active caseload in India is currently 25,782. Active cases now account for 0.06 percent of all Positive Cases in the country.

As a result, India's recovery rate is 98.73 percent. 2,779 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of recovered patients (since the start of the pandemic) to 4,26,30,852.

In the last 24 hours, 4,518 new cases have been reported.

In the last 24 hours, a total of 2,78,059 COVID-19 tests were performed. India has conducted over 85.29 Cr (85,29,01,546) cumulative tests to date.

The weekly positivity rate in the country is currently 0.91 percent, and the daily positivity rate is 1.62 percent.