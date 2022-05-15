The men's badminton team beat 14-time champions and holders Indonesia in the final on Sunday to win their first gold medal at the Thomas Cup, making it one of Indian sports' most memorable moments.

India, who were first-time finalists, put up a remarkable performance in the final, blanking Indonesia 3-0 and writing history.

Lakshya Sen, 20, opened by defeating Anthony Ginting, the bronze medalist from the Tokyo Olympics. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty then beat Mohammad Ahsan and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo 18-21, 23-21, 21-19 to give India a 2-0 lead.

Finally, Kidambi Srikanth defeated Jonatan Christie 21-15, 23-21 to seal India's historic victory.

The Indian Men’s Badminton Team had reached the final of the Thomas Cup after defeating Denmark 3-2 in the tournament’s semi-final to achieve the remarkable feat.

It was India's first victory in the final of the Thomas Cup.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the team. "The entire nation is elated by India winning the Thomas Cup!" he tweeted.

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur also took to Twitter to congratulate Team India on their first ever win and announced "a cash award of Rs 1 crore for the team in relaxation of rules to acknowledge this unparalleled feat".