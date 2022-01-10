NEW DELHI: As cases of the new Omicron coronavirus variant spike across the country, budget carrier Indigo on Sunday said that it will waive change fees for all new and existing bookings made up to 31st January, for flights up to 31 March.

“Owing to the increasing number of Omicron infections, large numbers of IndiGo customers are changing their travel plans. In response to customer needs, IndiGo is waiving change fees and is offering free changes for all new and existing bookings made up to 31st January, for flights up to 31st March 2022," the airline said in a statement.

It added that the decision was taken as many people are being forced to change travel plans due to Covid.

It said that it will also take around 20% of its flights out of service due to a reduction in demand.

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