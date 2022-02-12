IPL auctioneer Hugh Edmeades falls off stage mid-auction
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BENGALURU: Indian Premier League (IPL) auctioneer Hugh Edmeades fell off the stage suddenly during the mega auction in Bengaluru today.
Charu Sharma replaced IPL auctioneer Hugh Edmeades, who had an unfortunate fall due to Postural Hypotension during the auction.
Auctioneer Edmeades suddenly fainted and was attended to by the medical team. He is said to be fine now.
The auction resumed at 3:45 pm after an interval of more than 2 hours.
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