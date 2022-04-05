On Monday evening, 4 April, a shopkeeper in Shopian district, named as Bal Krishan, was shot at in the fourth terrorist incident in Kashmir since Sunday, 3 April. Krishan, a Kashmiri Pandit, was shot in the hand and leg and was taken to an Army hospital in Srinagar. His status was later confirmed to be stable.

This happened hours after CRPF personnel were fired at in Srinagar's Maisuma district, killing one and injured another. While the two security men were rushed to the SMHS Hospital, one of them was confirmed dead on arrival.

Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha, expressing condemnation for the “dastardly terror assault on civilians and CRPF personnel”, offered his condolences to the family of the martyred Head Constable Vishal Kumar and prayers for early recovery of injured Assistant Sub-Inspector Niranjan Singh. Sinha added that security forces will give a befitting reply to the attack.

Meanwhile, two non-local labourers from Bihar were hurt in an early Monday incident in Pulwama district. Two additional migrant labourers had been targeted the day before.

Further, condemning the killing of HC Vishal Kumar, National Conference's Omar Abdullah said in a tweet, "I add my words of condemnation to those of my colleagues and send my condolences to the family of the CRPF jawan killed in the line of duty. Prayers for the injured jawan in the hope that he makes a full recovery."

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti said, "Condemn attack on CRPF personnel in Maisuma this afternoon. This senseless violence doesn't yield anything apart from inflicting miseries on the innocent families of those killed. My condolences to the family and prayers for the injured."

Meanwhile, on Tuesday morning, 5 April, the wreath-laying ceremony of CRPF HC Vishal Kumar was held in Budgam.

J&K Director General of Police Dilbag Singh was quoted as saying, "We'll not tolerate this (terror attacks) craziness. We salute the soldier who has sacrificed his life for the nation. Our work to maintain peace will continue."