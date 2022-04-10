Young Indians (Yi) Sikkim has organised a joint chapter with Yi Nagaland from April 6th to 8th, 2022. The three-day programme was filled with knowledge and cultural exchange between Yi representatives and participants.

According to the Yi Sikkim press release, the cross chapter began on April 6th with Yi Siliguri welcoming Yi Nagaland at Milestone Hotel & Banquet, Siliguri, where Yi Siliguri members had a breakfast interaction with Yi Nagaland members, and over 38 members from both chapters met to meet and greet each other. Everyone in attendance cherished the meeting of the Northeast, the gateway to the Northeast.

It was reported that the first day began with major learning activities, including industrial visits to two of Sikkim's most well-known brands, WAIWAI and Sikkim Supreme manufacturing facilities. For the industrial visit, Yi Sikkim members were joined by 19 Yi Siliguri members and 22 Yi Nagaland members.

“It was a great learning experience for all to see the entrepreneurial spirit of the man who started from a small town in Nepal to owning 6 factories in India alone along with other global presence to build one of the fastest growing noodle brands in the world.” Yi Sikkim informed.

On the evening of the 7th, Yi Sikkim and Yi Nagaland members met with local entrepreneurs from Sikkim at the Denzong Shangrila Hotel & Spa in Gangtok in the hopes of gaining a better understanding of the entrepreneurial eco-systems in both states.

During this entrepreneurs meet, both chapter members and local entrepreneurs were able to look beyond boundaries for their businesses.