Shri Siddique Ahmed MLA, Karimganj South has been suspended from the primary membership of congress party with immediate effect for violating party disciplines.

Shri Siddiqued Ahmed has deliberatively disobeyed the THREE LINE WHIP issued by Shri Wazed Ali Chuodhury, Chief Whip, Assam CLP in regard to the Rajya Sabha Election held today, March 31, 2022, at the Assam Legislative Assembly, as per the guidelines laid down in the Indian National Congress constitution.

While casting his vote in the ballet paper , he intentionally wrote ONE instead of writing 1.

In a view of the above Hon’ble President Assam PCC , Shri Bhupen Kumar Bora Suspended Siddiqued Ahmed MLA, Karimganj South .

According to Shri Priviraj P.Sathe, secretary AICC Co-In charge Assam PCC and Authorities Election Agent of India National Congress sponsored candidate Shri Ripun Bora for Biennial Election to Council of States from Assam.