KARNATAKA: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai ordered closure of all high schools and colleges in Karnataka for the next three days in an attempt to prevent further escalation of the row over students wearing hijab and saffron shawls in classrooms.

The Chief Minister, who is in New Delhi to meet various Union ministers, issued the order from there following reports of confrontations and violence from a few college campuses on February 8. There was stone-pelting in one college and caning by police in another.

“I appeal to all students, teachers and managements of schools and colleges, as well as people of Karnataka, to maintain peace and harmony,” the Chief Minister tweeted.

The hijab versus saffron scarf row in Karnataka colleges took a chilling form when a student in a burqa was heckled by a large group of slogan-shouting, saffron scarf-wearing boys in a college in Mandya.

The video of a confrontation between a Muslim student and a saffron-wearing group has emerged from the Mandya pre-University college.

In the video, the young woman parks her scooter and heads to the college building when students wearing saffron scarves shout “Jai Shri Ram” and advance towards her.

The Muslim student shouts back: “Allah hu Akbar!”

She keeps shouting it as she walks to her classes, followed by the boys.

College officials are seen holding the boys back and escorting the student.