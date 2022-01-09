NEW DELHI: Sreenath K, a coolie from Kerala, who dreamt of becoming a civil servant, not only fulfilled his dream but also became an inspiration to many aspirants who are looking forward to appearing in the UPSC exam.

The story behind Sreenath K’s success is unbelievable and fascinating.

Sreenath is a native of Munnar who worked as a coolie in Ernakulam, Kerala. He belongs to a middle-class family and used to work as a coolie at the railway station.

Albeit having a tough job life as a young man, he gave all his dedication towards it and became an authorized porter. He achieved his position after passing the essential physical test and continued the same work for 5 years.

At the age of 27, in 2018, he realized that his income wasn’t sufficient for his family. Especially since he had a one-year-old daughter then, he had to think of future expenses and savings as well.

Therefore, he started earning at night as well, yet that was not enough as he could barely make Rs. 400-500 rupees per day.

Although he wanted to apply for civil services, he could not afford heavy tutor fees and study materials. The only thing he could then rely on was his cell phone. In January 2016, the government provided free WiFi service in Mumbai central railway station, which gave him hope

With the help of the free WiFi, Sreenath used to listen to online lectures while working at the railway station. Instead of spending money on books and stationery supplies, he learnt his lessons from his smartphone.

With his hard work and dedication, he passed the written examination of the Kerela Public Service Commission (KPSC).

Sreenath was only wishing for a job with a reasonable income and empower him with some power to bring improvement to his village. He was wishing to get a job as a village field assistant under the land revenue department of the government.

It took him four tries to clear the UPSC exam, but he never gave up and kept working hard and believed in himself. It has been reported that on his last attempt, he was optimistic about scoring 82% in the examination.

Until his dream came true, Sreenath didn’t have the option of quitting his job as that was the only source of his family’s livelihood. So he made up his mind to perform the two tasks simultaneously.

Thanks to his exploits, Sreenath K has become a living inspiration for many aspiring students across the nation.

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