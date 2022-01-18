KOHIMA: Kohima is among the 10 winning cities under the Nurturing Neighbourhoods Challenge hosted by the Smart Cities Mission, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, in collaboration with Bernard van Leer Foundation and with the technical support of WRI India.

Kohima is ranked 7th while Bengaluru topped the list followed by Hubballi-Dharwad and Indore. Kohima Smart City Development Limited during its participation in the Challenge piloted the project of the Multi-purpose public space at Government middle school Forest colony Kohima.

With over 60 applications, 25 cities were shortlisted for cohort stage, in which Kohima was one of the cities to be shortlisted.

Nurturing Neighbourhoods Challenge aims to incorporate a focus on neighbourhood-level improvements that promote healthy early childhood development (0-5 year-old children) in the planning and management of Indian cities.

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