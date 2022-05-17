A program for the distribution of checks for legal financial assistance was held today in the auditorium of Fakiragram College in Kokrajhar district under the Chief Minister's Relief Fund for scholarship and medical treatment in Fakiragram block 'Kokrajhar number 29'.

As the chief guest in this program MLA Rabiram Narzari was present along with MCLA Prakash Basumtari of Dotma Constituency of BTC, Dr. Rezaul Karim, Vice President of Kokrajhar District BPF, Ordinary Sachi Sultan Alam of Central Minorities Fund BPF, Izmul Haque, President of Fakiragram Block BPF were present.

Cheques were distributed to 320 beneficiaries under the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. Rabiram Narzari presented the beneficiaries with checks.

President and Secretaries of many Block BPF, Dotma, Kachugaon etc. were present in this meeting.

The purpose of this meeting was explained by Sultan Alam, after which the responsibility was given to the BPF leaders of that area for distribution of cheques to all the beneficiaries.

Following the meeting, Rabiram Narzari and Prakash Basumatary said in an interview that today, under the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, scholarships and medical treatment are given to students of the school, with 320 beneficiaries.