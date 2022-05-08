The Kom Union Manipur (KUM) will hold its election on May 28 at Amity Hall in Adimjati, Chingmeirong, Imphal East.

KUM announced on Saturday that the Union election will be held on May 28 at Amit Hall, Adimjati, Chingmeirong, Imphal East, from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM sharp.

It urged all Kom Village Chairman/Chief, village authority secretary, and club president/secretary to attend and vote on the specified date.

The election is being held to fill the positions of president, secretary, finance secretary, and customs secretary for the fiscal year 2022-2027, according to a report.

Meanwhile, an election commission has been formed to ensure a smooth election process.

According to L Kaikam Kom, President of Kom Union Manipur, the election commission's office bearers, Robinson Serto, S Marvinson Serto, and Kemiyo Leivon, have been appointed as the presiding officer, returning officer, and member, respectively.