MUMBAI: Singing legend Lata Mangeshkar, who was admitted in the ICU of a city hospital here, is stable, her spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The 92-year-old singer tested positive for coronavirus with mild symptoms and was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital in south Mumbai on January 9.

Singing legend Lata Mangeshkar, who was admitted in the ICU of a city hospital here, is stable, her spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The 92-year-old singer tested positive for coronavirus with mild symptoms and was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital in south Mumbai on January 9.

"Lata Di is stable. Will come home after the doctors give the nod," Anusha Srinivsan Iyer, the spokesperson for Mangeshkar, said in a statement.

"It is disturbing to see false news being circulated. Please note that Lata didi is stable. Continues to be in ICU under treatment of able doctors. Please pray for her quick return home," Iyer had said.