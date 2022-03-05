NEW DELHI: Cricket legend Shane Warne has passed away of a suspected attack in Thailand. He was 52.

Warne is widely regarded as one of the greatest bowlers to have played the game, having retired as Test cricket’s second most prolific wicket-taker.

Warne’s management company in a brief statement released on Friday confirmed that he passed away in Koh Samui, Thailand, of a suspected heart attack.

Warne played 145 Tests and 194 ODIs between 1992 and 2007 and took a combined 1001 wickets during his storied international career.