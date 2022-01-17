NEW DELHI: Legendary Kathak doyen Pandit Birju Maharaj’s passed away late Sunday night at the age of 83.

Following the news of his death, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and offered condolences. He shared a picture with Birju Maharaj and penned a note, remembering the dancer.

“Deeply saddened by the demise of Pandit Birju Maharaj ji, who gave Indian dance art a special recognition across the world. His passing is an irreparable loss to the entire art world. My condolences to his family and fans in this hour of grief. om Shanti!" PM Modi tweeted in Hindi.

Hema Malini also remembered Pandit Birju Maharaj in a tweet. She wrote, “The nation mourns the passing of a true legend, Shri Birju Maharaj,Kathak exponent par excellence. His ghungroos were on his ankles till he breathed his last.I always admired and respected him as a giant of the medium of Kathak & will miss his presence on the firmament of dance."

Filmmaker Subhash Ghai also took to Twitter to share a picture of Birju Maharaj and remember him.

Singer Adnan Sami tweeted, “Extremely saddened by the news about the passing away of Legendary Kathak Dancer- Pandit Birju Maharaj ji. We have lost an unparalleled institution in the field of the performing arts. He has influenced many generations through his genius. May he rest in peace."