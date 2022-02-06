MUMBAI: India's legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away today at the age of 92.

Lata Mangeshkar breathed her last at 8:12 AM at Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital.

The singer's family will let friends and fans pay homage at Mumbai's Shivaji Park.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a heartfelt tribute, “I consider it my honour that I have always received immense affection from Lata Didi. My interactions with her will remain unforgettable. I grieve with my fellow Indians on the passing away of Lata Didi. Spoke to her family and expressed condolences. Om Shanti.”

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh wrote, “The voice of India has been lost with the death of 'Swar Kokila' Lata Mangeshkar ji. Lataji practiced vows and suras throughout his life. The songs sung by him have been heard and sung by many generations of India. His passing away is a great loss to the art and culture world of the country. My condolences to his family and fans.”

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has penned a moving tribute to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who passed away on Sunday morning. "Her passing is an irreparable loss to the country. She was always an inspiration to all the music seekers," Gadkari tweeted.

Shiv Sena politician Sanjay Raut pays a heartfelt tribute to late legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar on Twitter. Sharing a throwback picture of Mangeshkar, Raut tweeted, “End of an era."