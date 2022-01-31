SHILLONG: A low-intensity blast in Shillong's busy Khydailad area triggered panic on Sunday evening.

No casualties were reported in the blast that happened around 6.15 pm in the commercial hub of the state, they said.

The front portions of a mobile store and a wine shop were damaged due to the blast, police said.

It is suspected to be an improvised explosive device (IED) blast.

Bomb squad personnel were at the spot and the matter is being investigated.

Follow us on Facebook