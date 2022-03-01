The oil company has raised the price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders by 105 rupees from Tuesday, March 1. However, the price applies only to commercial LPG cylinders intended for overseas use.

Domestic LPG prices remained the same:

With this revision, the price of a 19kg commercial cylinder is now Rs 2,012 in the state capital. Last month, the oil company reduced the cost of a 19kg commercial LPG cylinder by Rs.91.50.

Also, the price of a 5kg cylinder has risen by 27 rupees. After that, Delhi consumers have to pay 569 rupees for a 5kg cylinder.

Commercial cylinder price in various cities:

After Rs 105 has increased, the price of commercial LPG cylinders in Delhi has risen to Rs 2,012. While in Mumbai, Rs 1962 must be spent on a standard 19kg gas cylinder.

In Kolkata, commercial gas is currently priced at Rs 2,089, but in Chennai a 19kg cylinder is available for Rs 2,185.5.

Government is subsidizing consumers for domestic LPG cylinders with subsidies:

Similar to petrol and diesel prices, LPG gas cylinder prices are set by state-run oil marketing companies. The government is subsidizing consumers for domestic LPG cylinders with subsidies.

Earlier, oil marketing companies also reduced the price of a 19kg commercial LPG cylinder cost by Rs 91.50.

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