The price of domestic cooking gas LPG was increased by Rs 3.50 per cylinder on Thursday, the second increase this month.

According to a price statement from state fuel retailers, non-subsidised LPG currently costs Rs 1,003 for every 14.2-kg cylinder in the national capital.

The increase comes after a Rs 50 per cylinder price increase on May 7. Prior to that, on March 22, prices were raised by the same amount.

Following the firming of worldwide energy rates, cooking gas LPG prices were raised by Rs 50 per cylinder, the second increase in just over six weeks.