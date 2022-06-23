Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray today left his official residence amid a rebellion by senior cabinet member Eknath Shinde that has put a question mark on the stability of the state government.

Uddhav Thackeray is going back to his private residence 'Matoshree' in Mumbai's Bandra.

Earlier today, delivering a Facebook live address -- his first public reaction to the political crisis that engulfed his government - Mr Thackeray said, "If my own people don't want me as Chief Minister, he should walk up to me and say so... I'm ready to resign... I am Balasaheb's son, I am not after a post... If you want me to resign, let me resign and take all my belongings to Matoshree".

The media managed to gain access to images of luggage being removed from the Chief Minister's official residence minutes after rumors that Uddhav Thackeray would be relocating to Matoshree circulated.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut left after meeting Uddhav Thackeray at Varsha Bungalow, his official residence. In a statement to the media as he was departing, Raut stated, "CM won't resign."