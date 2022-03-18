Orang: Major success of Majbat police. A large quantity of ganja seized from Paharpur on Assam Arunachal border under Lalpani police station. 630 kg ganja has been seized from 4 luxury vehicles.

Majbat police raided and seized the huge quantity of ganja on Friday morning following a tip off. This large quantity of ganja was supplied from Arunachal to Assam.

The operation was led by Majbat police station in-charge police officer JP Sharma. Majbat police have arrested a ganja supplier during the operation.

The detained ganja supplier has been identified as Ansai Daimary. Ansai Daimary's house is in Adarsh Bahadur village under Majbat police station.

On the other hand five people fled from the vehicle carrying ganja. The number of luxury vehicles carrying ganja is I20 AS06Q 0877, AS 12V 0868 (I20) AR 01J 2843 (swift Dizere) AS01 AF8841 (INDIGO CS) Majbat police have already registered their own case and initiated investigation process.

Bihpuria police also conducted raids on Thursday night and arrested three drug traffickers. And this is how the anti-drug drive of Assam police is continuing in the state.

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