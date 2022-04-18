Imphal: In continuation against drug menace, Imphal East district police confiscated 890 grams of opium and arrested one drug peddler along Tinsid road near the southern side of Kombirei Garden on Sunday as part of the "War on Drugs 2.0" operation.

The arrested man has been identified as Mutum Thoiba Meitei (43) son of late M Achou Meitei of Nongpok Sanjenbam

According to police, a police team led by Kh Devkumar Singh, OC, narcotic cell, Imphal East, and assisted by ASI Tamijur Rahman, as well as volunteers from the Youth Athletic Development Association (YADA), conducted frisking and checking along TInsid road near Kombirei garden at around 10 p.m. on Saturday under the supervision of Superintendent of Police, Imphal East, M Pradip Singh.

Thoiba, who was coming on a scooter bearing registration number MN01L-5717, was arrested during a frisking operation.

890 grams of opium were discovered in his possession during a vehicle search. Thoiba was also detained on the spot after a mobile phone was confiscated from his hands.

The apprehended person was handed over to Porompat police station, along with the seized item, for further legal action.