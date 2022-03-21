On Sunday, a man in Meghalaya crashed his vehicle into the Ri-Bhoi COVID-19 screening centre, attempting to flee abductors.

According to reports, a woman in Mawlai asked a ride to a man on his way to Byrnihat from Shillong.

As he came to a halt, and the lady was about to enter his vehicle, two individuals forced their way into the vehicle and snatched his phone, smartwatch, and Rs 1 lakh in cash.

They then threatened him, telling him that he had to drive all the way to Byrnihat.

As they reached Byrnihat ,the abductors order that he move the vehicle back towards Shillong

When he was told he had to return, he drove towards Shillong and smashed the car into the COVID-19 screening centre, hoping to be saved by the officers there.

Despite the fact that he was unharmed from the impact, the abductors managed to flee.

The vehicle was a Mahindra Scorpio with the registration number ML-10D-8897, was badly damaged.

He was rescued by the police right away and put up a checkpoint in Umsaw, Umiam, to track down the perpetrators.

The suspects were apprehended by the police during the investigation.

The initial FIR was filed at the Nongpoh Police Station, but it was later transferred to the Mawlai Police Station because the alleged crime occurred there.