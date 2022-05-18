Former Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Monday while talking about his successor and present Chief Minister of Tripura Manik Saha said that he is a "corruption-free person and a gentleman in the true sense," and is hoped that the new chief minister will continue to steer the state toward development under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

He also said that the party has given him everything, and he will continue to devote himself to the tasks assigned to him by the party.

"I am a member of the BJP (worker). In a very short period of time, I rose through the ranks of the party, from state in-charge to chief minister. Whatever responsibilities the party assigns me in the future, I will faithfully carry them out "he told the media reporters after the swearing in ceremony of the new cabinet minister at Raj Bhavan.

He also spoke about his sudden resignation from the position of CM of Tripura saying, “People were surprised when I was appointed chief minister. They will soon see me in a new role."

Biplab Deb, who led the BJP to a stunning victory by ending the Left Front's rule in 2018, wished the new Chief Minister Manik Saha.

Governor S N Arya administered the oath of office and secrecy to the newly appointed ministers of the BJP-IPFT coalition government at Raj Bhavan here.

Jishnu Dev Varma, Ratan Lal Nath, Pranajit Singha Roy, Manoj Kanti Deb, Santana Chakma, Ram Prasad Paul, Bhagaban Das, Sushanta Chowdhury, Ram Pada Jamatia, all of the BJP, and NC Debbarma and Prem Kumar Reang of the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura were sworn in as cabinet members.