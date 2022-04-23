An interim magnitude 4.0 earthquake was reported in Thoubal district of Manipur Today. According to sources, the earthquake tremors felt 5 hours ago in Thoubal.

It may be mentioned that last year an earthquake of 4.5 earthquake was reported in Thoubal, Manipur. According to India's National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the quake hit on 23 May 2021 at 7:26 am local time at an intermediate depth of 109.6 km. The strength of the earthquake may have been tempered by its relatively great depth below the surface, which makes it feel weaker in absolute terms. The exact magnitude, epicenter, and depth of the quake might be revised within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review data and refine their calculations, or as other agencies issue their report.

Towns or cities near the epicenter where the quake might have been felt as very weak shaking include Thoubal (pop. 44,500) located 97 km from the epicenter, and Imphal (pop. 223,500) 100 km away.

More details awaited.