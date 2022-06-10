An explosive device was found in front of a medical store at Uripok in Imphal West district of Manipur on June 10.

The area was immediately cordoned off when the bomb was discovered, and Manipur Police bomb experts raced in and securely removed the explovise device.

It was not yet known who were responsible for planting the bomb near the pharmacy.

Earlier on June 5, a powerful blast took place near a school in Imphal. Police on June 7 said that they had arrested a person in connection with the bomb blast in the Little Flower School, Imphal.